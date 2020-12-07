Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Dana White Loves Potential Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori Fight

By Cole Shelton
Dana White
UFC President Dana White

Dana White loves the idea of Marvin Vettori vs. Paulo Costa.

After Vettori defeated Jack Hermansson on Saturday night, he called out Costa in his post-fight interview. Immediately, many fans loved the idea of the scrap and so too did UFC president, Dana White.

“I love that fight. Love it,” White said post-fight.

Although White loves the fight, he did caution the media and the fans that it doesn’t mean the fight will be booked. He always says he doesn’t book fights the night of the fight, and it is up tp both men if they accept.

“I don’t know. Like you said, we’ll see. But yeah, I love that fight, too,” White said.

Vettori, as mentioned, picked up the biggest win of his career as he beat Hermansson by decision. In the fight, he dropped the Swede early and nearly finished him. With the win, he proved to everyone he is a top contender as he says and could be one win away from getting the rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Paulo Costa, meanwhile, is coming off a second-round knockout to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title. It was his first-ever loss, but does hold notable wins over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.

