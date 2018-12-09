Dana White Still Wants Max Holloway To Move Up Following UFC 231

If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has his way, then Max Holloway will make the move to lightweight next.

Last night (Dec. 8), Holloway defended his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega. Holloway proved that his level of striking was something “T-City” had never dealt with before. Despite showing tremendous grit, Ortega lost the bout via doctor stoppage before the fifth round could begin. Holloway’s performance left many in awe and despite having just two title defenses, many have dubbed him the greatest featherweight of all time.

Dana White Wants To See Max Holloway At Lightweight

Going into UFC 231, White expressed his desire to see “Blessed” compete at 155 pounds. With how dominant he looked last night, White told reporters during the post-fight press conference that he wants to see the move to lightweight even more (transcription via Damon Martin):

“Listen, Max is a grown man and we need to talk but I’d like to see Max go to [155] now. I think that the guy is 27 going on 28 years old, he’s in the prime of his life, never looked better. Continues to improve every single fight that he’s in and I think he’s done everything he can do at [145]. Why keep cutting that weight and I think there’s some big things for him at 55. … If Holloway goes to 55, everybody in the top five is a fun fight for him.”

In the featherweight division, Holloway holds victories over Ortega, Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens, Cub Swanson, and others. Of course he also finished Jose Aldo twice.

Do you think Max Holloway should make the move to lightweight?