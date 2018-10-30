Dana White Says Mayweather Must Fight In UFC If He Wants Khabib

If Floyd Mayweather wants to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, he’ll need to do so in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), says Dana White.

Nurmagomedov and Mayweather have been teasing a potential boxing bout. While “The Eagle’s” video with Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe was perceived by many to be a joke, “Money” didn’t take it as such. The brash undefeated future Hall of Famer called for the bout to take place in Las Vegas.

Dana White Puts His Foot Down

We’ve already seen Conor McGregor go one-on-one with Floyd Mayweather in boxing and James Toney try his hand against Randy Couture in mixed martial arts. It was clear from those two bouts that boxing and MMA are two different beasts. Mayweather earned a 10th round TKO victory over McGregor, while Couture submitted Toney in the first round. White told TMZ that Mayweather already had his big boxing bout with an MMA star, now it’s time to return the favor (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Listen, if Mayweather wants to fight, come fight. You fight in the UFC. We’re not boxing again. We did that once. That’s over. You want to fight? Come fight. A real fight.”

For Mayweather, the cash never gets old but the same can’t be said for his age. “Money” is 41 years old and it appears his days of fighting top-level boxers in their prime are over. He’s eyeing a rematch with Manny Pacquiao and hopes to cash in on MMA stars without the boxing credentials necessary to be a real threat to him.

Do you wish the MMA-boxing transition would end, or are you intrigued by these fantasy match-ups?