Dana White Plans To Meet With Israel Adesanya On Potential UFC Title Shot

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is set to meet with Israel Adesanya in Sydney, Australia.

Adesanya has been making waves in the middleweight division. His exciting style and brash personality have helped get him recognition. “The Last Stylebender” has quite the kickboxing resume, but he’s also adapted to mixed martial arts quickly and many believe he can become a star.

Dana White Set To Speak With Israel Adesanya

White recently talked to the Daily Telegraph and revealed that he’ll be meeting with Adesanya. White admitted that “The Last Stylebender” could very well be fighting for the middleweight title against the winner of champion Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (via Newshub):

“It’s very possible, yes. That’s why he’s flying in here, Israel wants to meet with me and talk. When he read that I was flying in here this week, he said he wanted to come across and talk, and that’s awesome. That would certainly make the most sense. In fact, if these two guys [Whittaker & Adesanya] fight, it’s something I would really look at doing in a stadium here. Israel is one of those guys who, if he can deliver, if he can win a world title, he will be incredibly famous. And famous all over the planet, this kid can be incredibly big. I love everything about him. The way he talks, the way he fights … and the kid wants to fight every month.”

There’s no denying that White sees the dollar signs in Adesanya, but of course actions speak louder than words. Adesanya recently took out Derek Brunson in the first round, but some feel he should fight Jacare Souza to prove that he is ready for a title opportunity. It’ll be interesting to see what transpires.

Do you think Israel Adesanya deserves to fight the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum?