Dana White Reveals Meeting With Team Mayweather On Potential Khabib Fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White isn’t optimistic about it, but talks have taken place in regards to a potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov bout.

A video with Nurmagomedov and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe got the hype train going when it came to talks of another mixed martial arts vs. boxing match-up. Nurmagomedov teased a bout with Mayweather in a battle of the undefeated fighters. Ellerbe said Nurmagomedov would “get that work.” It didn’t take long for Mayweather to propose that the bout be held in Las Vegas.

Dana White Has Talks With Team Mayweather

White has been firm in his stance that Mayweather must compete in the UFC if he wants to fight “The Eagle.” Speaking with ESPN, White revealed that talks were indeed held with Mayweather’s camp (via MMA Weekly):

“I had a meeting yesterday in Los Angeles about this. I don’t want to say anything that’s going to make it sound like ‘wow this could happen’ but we had talks yesterday. I don’t think it’s going to happen. I don’t think the fight would happen in the UFC but they didn’t say no.”

White has dealt with Mayweather’s team in the past thanks to the Conor McGregor “money fight.” At the time, White said Mayweather’s camp weren’t the problem. White did, however, have major issues with Showtime and Stephen Espinoza. Mayweather is still under contract with Showtime and CBS, so a bout would likely have to go through those companies.

