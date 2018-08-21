Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t plan on scaling back when it comes to criticizing his fighters.

For years, White has been known for his “telling it how it is” style. During press conferences and media scrums, White has been known to blast several people including UFC fighters for poor performances or questionable statements. Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently ripped White for claiming that Francis Ngannou had developed an ego before his championship bout with Stipe Miocic earlier this year.

Dana White: Most UFC Fighters I’ve Criticized Deserved it

Speaking to FOX News, White made it clear that he doesn’t plan to scale back his criticism of fighters as long as he feels the harsh words are warranted (via MMA Weekly):

“Well guess what? This isn’t the fun business. You don’t get to go out and put on a terrible performance and act like you just did something incredible. The guys that I went after and the guys that I did that to, if you watched their performances and what happened that night, most of them deserved it.”

No matter how much the UFC has grown and even with new ownership, White has been relied upon to promote fights. With White in place as the promotion’s president, the UFC has seen growth that most analysts and detractors couldn’t have seen coming. EA Sports and ESPN once never wanted anything to do with the UFC. Now, EA Sports has published two UFC video games and ESPN’s partnership with the promotion begins early next year.

White recently claimed that the UFC is now worth $7 billion after the ESPN deal was announced. The promotion is due for a massive event on Oct. 6 when Conor McGregor challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229.

