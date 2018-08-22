Dana White: My Best Promoted Fight is Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White believes his best promoted fight was Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey.

There was a time when Rousey was the most dominant female champion in mixed martial arts. Not only was she a mainstream success, but she’s also a pioneer as White wouldn’t have introduced women to the UFC if it wasn’t for “Rowdy.” She still holds the record for most successful title defense among women in the promotion.

Despite her skills, fame, and aura Rousey was only human. She fell to Holly Holm via knockout back in Nov. 2015. White makes it clear that his job is to promote fights and make fans question their predictions. He told Tony Robbins that his best work was Holm vs. Rousey (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I would say my best one is Holly Holm versus Ronda Rousey. I did a really good job with that one. When that fight came out the odds were incredibly huge that Ronda was going to win that fight. Nobody gave Holly a chance. I said, ‘Ronda’s never fought anybody like this. Holly striking, her head kicks, her this, her that.’ Even Joe Rogan said, ‘There’s no way Holly Holm wins this fight.’ Not only did we sell the fight, but Holly Holm won the fight.”

Rousey would go on to lose to Amanda Nunes via 48-second TKO in the last bout of her professional MMA career. “Rowdy” has made a smooth transition to the world of sports entertainment. She recently won the WWE Raw women’s championship at SummerSlam. White and Rousey have always had a good relationship and the UFC president even flew out to New Orleans earlier this year to watch Rousey’s in-ring debut at WrestleMania.

Was there ever a time when Dana White made you question your prediction?