Dana White Not Arguing With Masvidal-Diaz Finish At UFC 244

UFC president Dana White believes that the finish to Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz was probably the right call.

In the main event of UFC 244, Masvidal and Diaz competed for a special BMF championship. Masvidal teed off on Diaz in the opening frame, dropping the Stockton native. As expected, Diaz hung in tough. Nasty cuts on Diaz’s eyebrow and under his eye formed throughout the fight. Before the fourth round could begin, the Octagon-side doctor had seen enough and the fight was waved off.

Dana White Weighs In On Masvidal vs. Diaz Stoppage

White spoke to media members once UFC 244 wrapped up. You can watch Aaron Bronsteter’s video below where the UFC boss said that not every event will end in the way most would hope.

Dana White on the doctor's stoppage in the main event of #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/B2ydaWiNM7 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 3, 2019

“Obviously when you put on an event you want a definitive, spectacular finish,” White said. “Things like that but you don’t get it all the time. Tonight was a big night, it was a good night and it was a good fight between two tough, durable guys. And these things happen.”

When asked if the Nevada State Athletic Commission would’ve let Diaz continue, White said they would’ve. After initial grumblings, however, he isn’t arguing the stoppage.

“It would’ve, yeah. It definitely would’ve,” White continued. “And when the fight first ended I was like, ‘come on man, you guys didn’t stop the Tyson Fury fight.’ But it wasn’t these guys, it was those guys over in Vegas. And I thought that the fight should’ve gone on. And then I went and saw Nate in the other room over there and I was looking at him and going, ‘uh, maybe the fight shouldn’t have gone on.’ His eyebrow is flopped over like this and he’s got another cut underneath the eye. It’s just like, it’s real easy for me to jump up and be like, ‘ah this is bullsh*t’ while I’m sitting in my comfortable chair on the side of the Octagon and my eyebrow isn’t flipped over my eyeball. Yeah, it probably should’ve been stopped.”

What did you make of the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz stoppage at UFC 244?