Dana White Not Even Thinking About Khabib vs. McGregor Rematch

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t even want to think about booking a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

There was a ton of emotion going into the main event of UFC 229. Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been involved in an ugly feud that has caused confrontations, a bus attack, and jail time. While no one expected the two to shake hands once the dust settled, no one anticipated the conclusion to UFC 229.

Dana White Isn’t Focused On A Rematch

A brawl ensued after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round. It was Nurmagomedov who leaped into the crowd to attack Dillon Danis. Then members of Nurmagomedov’s team brawled with McGregor. During the post-fight press conference, White said there are more pressing issues before he can even think of booking a rematch (via MMAJunkie.com):

“We have to see what happens with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (before discussing a rematch). Not just the commission – there’s going to be fines and God knows what else. Can these guys get visas and get back in the country? And I mean Khabib. We’ll see how this thing plans out. I’ve been doing this for 18 years and on the biggest night ever, I couldn’t be more disappointed. You know me, I’m always mad at everything. I’m not even mad. I’m just disappointed.”

There are some who are calling this a black eye on the sport of mixed martial arts, others see this as a massive business opportunity to cash in on a rematch. While there is no doubt that the mainstream media knows who Nurmagomedov is more than ever, the question remains just how stiff of a punishment “The Eagle” will receive from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

