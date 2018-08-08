Dana White Not Interested in GSP Facing Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White isn't interested in seeing Georges St-Pierre fight for another title in the UFC after he surrendered the last two belts he won in the promotion

Georges St-Pierre is interested in facing the winner of the UFC 229 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor but he feared the organization may not allow him to fight for a third world title after he relinquished both the middleweight and welterweight belts in the past.

It appears St-Pierre’s hunch was correct after UFC president Dana White responded to his apparent interest in facing either Nurmagomedov or McGregor in his next fight.

On Tuesday night following the season finale of his Contender Series, White addressed St-Pierre potentially facing the UFC 229 main event winner.

“That’s probably not going to happen,” White said. “He gave up the 170-pound belt. He gave up 185-pound belt, you know what I mean? It’s like no, pick a division.”

When St-Pierre addressed his desire to face either Nurmagomedov or St-Pierre he had a feeling the UFC would probably not like the idea of him competing for a third world title only to watch him relinquish it afterwards.

“I fought at 170 [pounds] and I relinquish the title, I fought at 185 and I relinquished the title, I don’t think the UFC will let me fight for the title at 155,” St-Pierre said earlier this week. “They will be afraid I will relinquish and I left the division in ruins.”

St-Pierre has said he’s only interested in fights that would add onto his career legacy and a third UFC world title would certainly fit the bill.

Unfortunately it appears if St-Pierre wants to fight again he either needs to commit to a division where he would compete and potentially defend his title or stick to one off ‘super fights’ in non-title affairs.

