Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Dana White Not Interested In Promoting Anderson Silva vs. Roy Jones Jr.

By Cole Shelton
Dana White
UFC President Dana White

Dana White doesn’t have any interest in promotion an ‘old guy’ fight between Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr.

For years now, Silva and Jones Jr. have had a back-and-forth and many fans wanted to see the fight happen. Then, ahead of Jones Jr.’s boxing match against Mike Tyson, he said he would fight Anderson Silva next if everything went well.

Well, Jones Jr. did look okay and many wondered if the fight would be next. Yet, if it does happen, Dana White has no interest in promoting the bout.

“When you’re a fight fan, I want to see the best in the world, the best up-and-coming kids, the best in the world,” he said. “I want to see these guys fight and I want to know who is the baddest mother (expletive) in the world in every division. As a fight fan, that’s who I am and that kind of stuff (promoting ‘legend’ fights) doesn’t interest me.

“Anderson Silva had his day. Roy Jones Jr. had his day. Today is not their day. It’s just not,” he continued. “These young guys that you saw fight tonight are the future. These are the guys that are up and coming, and this is what I’m interested in. This is what I love to do. I could sit here all (expletive) night and watch kids that fought tonight fight. It’s what I love to do. It’s just not what I really love to do. There’s plenty of people out there that do that. Plenty of people that do the ‘old guy’ stuff. I don’t do the ‘old guy’ stuff.”

Whether or not Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. will end up boxing one another is uncertain at this time.

