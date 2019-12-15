Dana White Not Opposed To Booking Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo lost in his bantamweight debut last night (Dec. 14), but he could find himself in a 135-pound title bout anyway.

Aldo took on Marlon Moraes on the main card of UFC 245. Despite concerns about his weight cut, the former featherweight kingpin proved the doubters wrong. He looked fresh throughout the fight and was active. The close bout went the distance and Moraes earned the split nod.

Dana White Doesn’t Hate Idea Of Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo

UFC president Dana White had Aldo winning the fight. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo agrees and wants to defend his bantamweight title against the once-dominant featherweight. White isn’t opposed to that idea (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Henry Cejudo texted me tonight and said, ‘That’s bull(expletive). He didn’t lose that fight. He won that fight, and I want to treat him like he did,’” White told reporters at the UFC 245 post-fight news conference. “He wants to fight Jose Aldo.

“I don’t hate it. I don’t hate it,” White said. “Cejudo is the man right now. If you look at what Cejudo has accomplished, if he says, ‘I want Jose Aldo. I think Jose Aldo won’ … I think Jose Aldo won the fight. Most of the room thought he won. If he wants Jose Aldo next, we could do it. I don’t have a problem with it. I’m sure people would want to see it.”

When Petr Yan’s name was mentioned, White said that he’s right in the mix as well. The UFC boss did admit, however, that Cejudo’s desire to fight the former 145-pound ruler does hold some weight.