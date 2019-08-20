Dana White Not Opposed To Jose Aldo vs. Henry Cejudo

Jose Aldo lost back at UFC 237 to Alex Volkanovski and now he is eyeing a change in weight classes. However, it is not moving up to lightweight as many thought. Instead, he is eyeing a move to bantamweight to take on Henry Cejudo.

“I sat down with everybody, did a study, and I think there’s a real possibility I can make 61kg [135 pounds],” Aldo told Brazilian website Combate. “This is the new division I want to move to, and I’m asking for the title shot right away. That’s what matters for me now. Cejudo said he’s open to (fighting) anyone, so I’m open to that. I want the opportunity to fight against him and beat him.”

Now, UFC president, Dana White responded to the possible Aldo-Cejudo fight where he is not against it. But, he needs to figure out what is next for the top of the flyweight and bantamweight division before committing to that fight.

“Aldo texted me and I told him I didn’t know, that we would see,” White said (h/t Bloody Elbow). “We still don’t know what to do with those divisions. As soon as we do, we’ll tell him. I like Jose Aldo anywhere, in any weight class.”

It would no doubt be a fight that attracts the fans attention as Jose Aldo is a legend of the sport and Henry Cejudo is slowly becoming a star. Whether or not it happens is unknown but White has at least acknowledged that it is possible.