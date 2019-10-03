Dana White Not Ruling Out Khabib vs. GSP After Tony Ferguson Fight

UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in booking Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre after Tony Ferguson gets his title shot.

It’s no secret that White has been opposed to Nurmagomedov vs. GSP in the past. White cited St-Pierre’s failure to defend the UFC middleweight title as the main reason why. Lately, the UFC boss has been warming up to the idea.

White Says Khabib vs. GSP Possible After Ferguson’s Title Shot

During an Instagram live chat, White addressed a potential clash between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre (via MMAFighting.com).

“Tony fight has to happen first,” White said. “Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib and obviously if Khabib wins that fight, the GSP fight would be a fun fight to make for sure.”

“I don’t know if you guys have seen pictures of GSP but he’s looking really, really, really f*cking skinny right now,” White said. “He just did like a cleanse or something. He’s in ridiculous shape still but he’s super lean. I think right now he’s ten pounds lighter than Khabib is. Something like that, somebody told me, so that’s pretty crazy.”

St-Pierre’s coach Firas Zahabi recently said he feels the retired “Rush” is no longer willing to cut down to 155 pounds. St-Pierre has been fasting and appears significantly slimmer.