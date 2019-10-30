Dana White On Conor McGregor’s Next Bout: ‘No Contracts Have Been Signed’

UFC president Dana White has responded to Conor McGregor claiming he’s returning on Jan. 18.

During a trip to Moscow, Russia, McGregor told reporters he’ll be making his return for a UFC event on Jan. 18. He also claimed the event would be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I would like to announce to the public the return of Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So that is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I’ve agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name but for me, the game I am in and from experience if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company. So for me here’s this one, ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f*ck who the opponent is.”

Dana White Responds To Conor McGregor, Confirms Something Is In The Works

This would almost certainly be for the UFC 246 event, but White told The Schmo that nothing has been signed as of this moment (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Yes, we will have a fight card in (Las Vegas), but we’ve got to get it done,” White said when asked about the January card. “The fight is not done yet, you know?

“(McGregor) had a press conference and announced he was coming back, but no deals were done. No fights are done. No contracts have been signed. But yes, that’s what we’re looking to do.”

McGregor hasn’t competed since Oct. 2018. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a failed bid to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion.