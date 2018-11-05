Dana White On Conversation He Had With McGregor Last Week

Just shy of a month removed from Conor McGregor’s defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and fight fans are already anticipating the Irishman’s return. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor in Las Vegas last month. It was his first Octagon appearance in nearly two years. McGregor failed in his attempt to recapture the 155-pound championship.

Immediately after the fight, McGregor expressed his aspirations for an immediate rematch. His desires are a bit of a head scratcher, considering the lopsidedness of the fight. However, he has stated he’s willing to fight the next man in line before getting back to Khabib if need be.

UFC President Dana White was asked about McGregor during the post-UFC 230 press conference. In regards to McGregor’s return, White revealed he spoke to the Irishman just last week. White said the conversation lasted for an hour, and McGregor seems dead set on avenging his loss to the Russian:

“Conor and I talked for an hour last week,” White revealed. “Typical Conor. ‘I would love an immediate rematch again, but I’ll fight whoever I gotta fight to get back to him if that’s not the case.’”

It will be interesting to see who will be standing across from McGregor inside the Octagon when he makes his inevitable return.

What do you make of White’s comments regarding McGregor’s comeback?