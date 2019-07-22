Dana White On Cris Cyborg: She’s Afraid To Lose Again

UFC president Dana White believes Cris Cyborg hasn’t accepted a rematch with Amanda Nunes due to fear.

Cyborg put the UFC women’s featherweight gold on the line back in Dec. 2018 against Nunes. “The Lioness” was vying to become a “champ-champ” as she already held bantamweight gold. Nunes knocked Cyborg out in just 51 seconds to become the first female fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

White Thinks Cyborg Fears Losing Again

White spoke to TMZ Sports and gave his theory as to why Nunes vs. Cyborg 2 hasn’t been booked yet.

“I think it’s pretty obvious why she wouldn’t want that fight. It’s a bad fight for her. I think that [Cyborg] is at the point where she’s afraid to lose again. Losing again isn’t something she’s interested in.”

Cyborg will be entering the last fight on her current UFC deal. She takes on Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27. Headlining that card will be a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

As for Nunes, she’s coming off a first-round TKO victory over Holly Holm. Nunes landed a head kick followed by some punches on the ground to seal the deal.