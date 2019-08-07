Dana White On Jorge Masvidal: ‘You Can’t Make Ultimatums’

UFC president Dana White doesn’t plan to cater to Jorge Masvidal’s plan to sit out for a title shot or face Conor McGregor.

Masvidal’s stock soared after his record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren. “Gamebred” is certainly aware of his boost in popularity and has been looking to capitalize. His manager, Abraham Kawa said that Masvidal won’t take a fight unless it’s for the UFC welterweight title or a showdown with McGregor. Kawa explained why to MMAJunkie.

“Jorge didn’t want to wait, and we took the Askren fight knowing his next fight will be for the title if he won,” Kawa said. “So there is no hurry. Waiting for a title shot now makes most sense, unless it’s a payday (vs. McGregor).”

White Not Giving In To Masvidal’s Demands

White spoke to reporters following a new edition of his Contender Series. The UFC boss said that Masvidal can’t pick and choose his next fight (via MMAFighting.com).

“You can’t make ultimatums,” White said about Masvidal. “Listen, we’re going to offer him a fight, and if he accepts the fight, he does and if he doesn’t, he doesn’t.”

Masvidal recently said he can’t reveal what’s on the table for him yet, but promised fans it’ll be exciting during a live Q&A session.

“We got options coming. I can’t discuss them yet. I wish I could, but all the options are gonna be fan-proof.

“Like I said, they got a plan we waiting for it. But somebody that’s not actively fighting, I will not seek those fights. It’s not where I’m at in my career right now.”

