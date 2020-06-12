Dana White On Jorge Masvidal’s Gripes: He’s Like The Diaz Brothers

UFC president Dana White has compared Jorge Masvidal to Nate and Nick Diaz.

Masvidal has let it be known that he feels he deserves better pay in the UFC. “Gamebred” was thought of to be a shoo-in for the next crack at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight championship. There was a time when White even said plans were in place to book the matchup for July. Fast forward to June and the announcement has been made that Gilbert Burns will be challenging Usman instead.

White Compares Masvidal To Diaz Brothers

White is used to dealing with the Diaz brothers, who have made it clear that they only want to fight when they are treated “right.” Over the years, this has mostly applied to Nate as Nick appears to be done with MMA competition. Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, White said he sees similarities between Masvidal and the Diaz brothers (h/t BJPenn.com).

“It’s not a surprise, this is what we do. I mean we have been doing this for 20 years. People who want to fight, get fights, and people who don’t, don’t. And, [Gilbert Burns], is the number one ranked guy in the world. Number one vs. the champion,” White said at the pre-fight press conference. “This kid wants to stay busy. These kids who go on runs like Burns is on and want to keep fighting and stay active, they’re healthy, it’s the smartest thing they could do. It doesn’t surprise me that Masvidal, Masvidal is very much like the Diaz brothers. He beats to the sound of his own drum and when he wants to do something, he does it. It’s not very surprising.”

Masvidal was none too pleased with the UFC’s latest offer. “Gamebred” claimed the promotion was only offering half the money he made fighting Nate back in Nov. 2019. He also took issue with the revenue split for fighters when compared to other major sports organizations.

White believes the coronavirus pandemic has some of his top fighters on edge. From Masvidal to Jon Jones, and even Conor McGregor, White chalks the frustration up to the current crisis. He also scolds anyone who questions whether or not the true problem lies in the UFC’s business model.