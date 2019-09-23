Dana White On Tito Ortiz: ‘I Was Going To Whoop His Ass’ In Boxing Match

UFC president Dana White is confident that he would’ve battered Tito Ortiz if their planned boxing bout came to fruition.

The bad blood between White and Ortiz has been well-documented. The two were involved in a bitter feud during the height of Ortiz’s professional mixed martial arts career. The beef was so bad that White gave Lyoto Machida an extra bonus for defeating “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” back in May 2008.

White Says He Would’ve Wrecked Ortiz In Boxing Match

Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to throw down in a boxing match. The bout never materialized. Speaking to Barstool Sports, White insisted he would’ve beaten Ortiz had the two squared off (via BJPenn.com).

“I knew (I would win), and so did he. That’s why it didn’t happen,” Dana White said. “Tito Ortiz was doing a new deal with us. Tito and I hated each other so bad that Lorenzo Fertitta did this deal. Tito never had great hands. He had been working on his boxing with Fernando Vargas. He started to feel like his hands were getting in a good place and we hated each other. He told Lorenzo the last thing he wanted in his deal was a three round boxing match with me. Three three-minute rounds. I told Lorenzo yes, sign the deal.”

White said he took the bout seriously and was prepared to school Ortiz in the “sweet science.”

“This wasn’t going to be the first time Tito and I boxed. As it started to get closer and I was training — at the time I was sparring with heavyweight pro boxers who were ranked in the top-10 to get ready for that fight — I was in ridiculous shape and I was ready. I was going to whoop his ass in front of everybody,” Dana White said.