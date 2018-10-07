Dana White On UFC 229 Brawl: ‘I’m Just Disgusted & Sick Over It’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White isn’t happy with the conclusion of UFC 229.

On a night that delivered in every way imaginable, the main takeaway for most will be the post-main event brawl. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had a stellar performance against Conor McGregor, submitting him in the fourth round. After the bout, Nurmagomedov hopped over the fence and attacked Dillon Danis in the crowd. Members of Nurmagomedov’s team then brawled with McGregor inside the Octagon.

Dana White Isn’t Happy Over UFC 229 Brawl

During the UFC 229 post-fight show on FOX Sports 1, White said that UFC 229 didn’t end the way he anticipated or wanted it to. He noted the potential ramifications that Nurmagomedov and members of his team could face (via MMAJunkie.com):

“A lot of bad stuff. A lot of bad stuff that shouldn’t have happened. … All hell broke loose. I don’t even know what to say right now. I’m just disgusted and sick over it. God knows what the (Nevada State Athletic Commission) is going to do to Khabib and his guys. I think they’re fighters. Will they even get a visa again to get back in this country? There’s a lot of repercussions from what they did tonight, ones I don’t even think they realize yet.”

Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov are two of the three members of Nurmagomedov’s team who many believe were the ones arrested. White made it clear that if anyone involved in the brawl were UFC fighters, they’d be released. Tukhugov is scheduled to take on Artem Lobov at UFC Moncton on Oct. 27.

Do you think anything could’ve been done on the UFC’s part to prevent the brawl last night?