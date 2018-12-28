Dana White On UFC 232 Fighters Paying Higher Taxes, Medical Fees: ‘It Is What It Is’

Dana White didn’t seem all that concerned about the fighters who will be paying higher taxes in California or the medical fees incurred after moving the show to Los Angeles

UFC 232 moving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles surprised just about everybody but mostly the fighters who were competing on that card.

Just six days away from the event, the UFC uprooted the entire card and moved it just under 300 miles southwest to The Forum in Inglewood after a drug test returned for main event fighter Jon Jones had the Nevada State Athletic Commission concerned enough that they wouldn’t sanction his fight without first holding a hearing on the matter.

Rather than delay the fight, the UFC opted to move Jones, Alexander Gustafsson and the rest of the fighters competing on the card to a new location in Los Angeles.

It was definitely an inconvenient move for the fighters as well as the trainers, coaches, family and friends who had flights and hotels already booked for Las Vegas. Add to that, Nevada has no state income tax while California has the highest in the country, which means the fighters were going to get hit with a much bigger penalty on their paychecks by competing in Los Angeles.

The fighters were then hit another bill due to the medical requirements from California that meant an extra visit to the doctor’s office before competing on Saturday night.

On Thursday, UFC president Dana White was asked if the fighters would be compensated in any way for those additional fees incurred and he seemed less than sympathetic to the issue.

“Who’s going to pay my income tax in California?” White said. “It is what it is. It’s either that or not fight and nobody gets paid and nobody does anything. It is what it is. We had to move it and listen it’s costing everybody more money. It is what it is.”

Obviously it was the UFC’s decision to move the card to Los Angeles rather than rescheduling the Jones vs. Gustafsson fight for a later date.

White did claim that the UFC was footing a hefty bill of their own for the relocation to California but he says it was all worth it because the Jones vs. Gustafsson fight needed to finally happen.

“About $6 million,” White said on the cost to move UFC 232. “Listen this was the right thing to do. At the end of the day, USADA’s not going to put their reputation on the line for one fight or one guy. We would never put everything on the line for one fight.

“We could have cancelled this fight, moved it to March until [Jones] had time to go through the Nevada State Athletic Commission stuff, done the fight in March and just did this in Vegas. This was the right thing to do.”