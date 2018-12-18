Dana White: ‘Oscar De La Hoya is Elon Musk Compared to Tito Ortiz’

UFC president Dana White has his issues with Oscar De La Hoya but he says UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz might actually be worse

UFC president Dana White has not hidden his feelings whatsoever when it comes to Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya but now he’s turning his attention to the fighter who has been pumping up the company as an eventual player in mixed martial arts.

Former UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz fought in the first ever Golden Boy MMA card where he knocked out Chuck Liddell in the first round and afterwards proclaimed that this was just the start of big things to come with De La Hoya promoting the sport.

Unfortunately industry sources have stated that the Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 card promoted by Golden Boy didn’t do very well on pay-per-view with less than 50,000 sales being reported.

Ortiz has also taken shots at White over the compensation he received during his years in the UFC and De La Hoya constantly brought up fighter pay as one of the reasons he got involved in promoting MMA in the first place.

None of that sat well with White, who last week revealed financial information regarding Ortiz’s rematch against Liddell from 2006 as well as his last few losses in the UFC that earned him an average of $1.7 million each time out.

The constant back and forth war of words escalated with White drawing Ortiz back into his crosshairs during an appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast where he took aim at “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” when talking about De La Hoya.

“Tito Ortiz is one of the dumbest creatures walking the face of the Earth right now” ~ Dana White

“Oscar De La Hoya is Elon Musk compared to Tito Oritz,” White stated. “Tito Ortiz is one of the dumbest creatures walking the face of the Earth right now. If you take all living things and put them in a barrel, Tito is the dumbest out of everything.

“This is the guy who’s giving him most of the information, I would have to assume, unless Oscar De La Hoya is just crazier than I thought and I think he’s a complete f—king nut.”

White has repeatedly taken shots at De La Hoya for spreading misinformation about fighter pay amongst other statements he’s made regarding the UFC. Obviously White believes at least some of that is coming directly from Ortiz, who he’s remained at odds with for several years even while he was competing in the UFC.

That’s just another reason why White says to be careful when listening to anything De La Hoya says when it comes to MMA.

“You’ve got to considered both sources,” White said. “Both of the guys you’re dealing with.”