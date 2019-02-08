Dana White: Anderson Silva PED History Won’t Affect Future UFC HOF Induction

UFC President Dana White says that former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's history with PEDs won't affect his future Hall Of Fame induction.

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has had his fair share of issues with performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) in the past. So much so, in fact, that some believe it has tainted his legacy. However, not enough to remove “The Spider” from the UFC Hall Of Fame conversation. UFC President Dana White spoke to TMZ to promote this weekend’s (Sat. February 9, 2019) UFC 234 pay-per-view (PPV).

During the conversation, White was asked if Silva’s past issues with PEDs will affect his future HOF induction. The UFC boss was quick to dispel that notion, saying the Brazilian is a “110 percent” lock for the honor (via MMA Mania):

“There’s been guys who’ve made mistakes here, it happens,” White said. “He paid the penalty, paid the price for it, sat out his suspension, paid his fines, did all the stuff he needed to do and now he’s back.”

Silva’s first failed drug test came after his unanimous decision victory over Nick Diaz at UFC 183. He popped again shortly before UFC Thailand, blaming a tainted supplement both times. Silva has served his suspensions and paid his fines for the incidents.

Now, he’ll fight Israel Adesanya in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 234 PPV from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

What do you think about White saying Silva’s PED history won’t affect his future UFC HOF induction?