Dana White Planning For Conor McGregor To Return Next Year

Dana White recently said that he’s got some ideas planned for an eventual Conor McGregor to the octagon in 2021. White spoke with ESPN recently and confirmed that he’s in talks with Conor’s team about potential fights next year.

“We’re actually working on some fun stuff for Conor at the beginning of next year,” White said. “He should be back next year.

“I’m not saying he’s coming back to fight guaranteed, but we’re talking right now about some stuff.”

McGregor made headlines recently when he was accused of sexual assault in the Corsica region of France. The former 2-division champion has denied all allegations. White spoke to the media shortly after news of the allegations against Conor broke.

“Whether you’re retired or not retired you can get yourself into trouble,” White told media. “I don’t know enough about the Conor situation, I don’t know about it, I know what you’ve read. I’ve read the same things. Conor is retired, I haven’t talked to him. I’m sure he doesn’t need my help or advice, but if he did he can call.”