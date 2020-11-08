Dana White Praises Andrei Arlovski After UFC Vegas 13 Win

Dana White had nothing but praise for former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski after his win over Tanner Boser on Saturday.

Arlovski entered the fight as a massive underdog but landed the harder shots and won a unanimous decision. With the win, he is now 3-1 in his last four and could be looking to fight ahead of him next time out.

Not only has Arlovski been winning, but White is also impressed by Arlovski’s chin holding up.

“Listen, that guy has been here for 20 years, and to still be competing at that level and be pulling off a win tonight it’s pretty impressive,” White said post-fight. “It seems like to me that his chin has gotten better, which is not supposed to happen. It doesn’t work that way. But yeah, he looked good tonight. He’s going to be walking roughly for the next few days, but for his age, what that guy has been through, and everything else, he looked good tonight. I was happy for him. He’s a good guy.”

Many pundits thought Arlovski’s career was over after he suffered five-straight losses to Miocic, Overeem, Barnett, Ngannou and Tybura. However, he has rebounded nicely and his chin has held up. So, Andrei Arlovski could even be ranked at heavyweight come Monday.