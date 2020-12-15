Dana White Praises Charles Oliveira, Calls Him A Top Three Lightweight

Dana White has sung the praise of Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event of UFC 256, Oliveira dominated Tony Ferguson to win a clear-cut decision. The result surprised many and for White, he believes the Brazilian is clearly a top three lightweight.

“I was just saying, it’s going to be interesting on Tuesday to see where the media ranks him in that division. He’s without a doubt one of the top three guys in the world right now. We’ve got some fights coming up in that division and I have a meeting with Khabib, so we’ll see how this thing plays out,” White said to ESPN. “It couldn’t be any more exciting, it couldn’t be any more fun, and you couldn’t have better guys in the top-five than you do right now.”

Charles Oliveira is no doubt a legit threat to the lightweight division but whether or not he fights for the belt next is uncertain. The winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier certainly seems in line for a title shot, as does the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler if the fight does get booked. So, perhaps, Oliveira will need another win but the sky is the limit for him.