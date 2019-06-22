Dana White Praises Deron Winn & Eric Spicely For UFC Greenville Opener

It didn’t take long for Deron Winn and Eric Spicely to receive praise for their efforts at UFC Greenville.

Earlier today (June 22), Winn made his UFC debut against Spicely. The middleweight tilt went the distance and it was a crowd pleaser. Both men exchanged heavy punches and Spicely got in some knees. In the end, Winn was able to nab the unanimous decision victory.

Dana White Enjoyed Winn vs. Spicely

UFC president Dana White took to his Twitter account to give his seal of approval for today’s opening bout:

Amazing first fight on @espn Congrats boys pic.twitter.com/e9hZLv9vjA — Dana White (@danawhite) June 22, 2019

“If you just missed the Spicely vs. Winn fight on ESPN, you blew it. Spicely, Winn that’s how you open a show boys. Unbelievable fight.”

With the victory, Winn improves his professional record to 6-0. Spicely falls to 12-5 and while he hasn’t earned a win under the UFC banner since Jan. 2017, perhaps it’s safe to say Spicely will get another bout with the promotion.

