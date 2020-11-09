Dana White Praises Giga Chikadze For Head Kick KO Win

Dana White had nothing but praise for rising featherweight contender, Giga Chikadze.

At UFC Vegas 13, Chikadze was set to fight Jamey Simmons, on short notice which was also set to be the Georgian’s fourth fight of 2020. For Chikadze, the result couldn’t have gone any better as he scored a beautiful first-round head kick KO.

For White, he says was impressed by Chikadze and only liked him more after he said he wanted to fight again in December.

“That kid is nasty and said he wants to fight again in December,” Dana White said. “I love this new breed of guys that are absolute killers and just want to keep fighting. I love it.”

After his win, Giga Chikadze called out Jeremy Stephens and the veteran took to Twitter to agree to the scrap. So, it appears Chikadze could very well fight again in 2020 and fight a ranked opponent in Stephens.

Chikadze is now 5-0 in the UFC and 4-0 in 2020. His biggest win came in October where he handed Omar Morales his first career loss. He also holds wins over Brandon Davis, and Jamall Emmers.

Although Chikadze hasn’t fought a ranked guy yet, Dana White is still very impressed by him and wants to see more from him.