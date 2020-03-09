Dana White Praises Weili Zhang & Joanna Jedrzejczyk Following UFC 248

UFC president Dana White liked what he saw from Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248.

This past Saturday night (March 7), Zhang put her UFC strawweight title on the line against Jedrzejczyk. The title bout was the co-main event of UFC 248 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After five rounds of back-and-forth action, Zhang was awarded the split decision victory.

Dana White Heaps Praise On Zhang & Jedrzejczyk

Many have already called Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk one of the greatest fights of all time. Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White said he’s in awe of the efforts from Zhang and Jedrzejczyk (h/t BJPenn.com).

“It’s one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, period. Right when the fight got over, I heard that they threw 800 punches, 400 each, in that ballpark. Both women were incredibly durable, kept coming forward, both of them wanted to win that belt so bad. It was one of the greatest fights ever,” White said.

“From what I saw, those guys were matching each other punch for punch. Every time someone would punch or kick, the other one would punch or kick. Both of them threw around 400 punches. It was an incredible fight.”

Zhang’s victory over Jedrzejczyk marked her first successful UFC title defense. This was also just the second time Zhang was featured on the main card of a UFC pay-per-view. Her pro MMA record has improved to 21-1.

As for Jedrzejczyk, she drops to 16-4. She has gone 2-4 in her last six outings. With how close and exciting the title bout was, White was asked by reporters during the UFC 248 post-fight press conference whether or not a rematch is in order. The UFC boss said he isn’t thinking about it simply because he wants both Zhang and Jedrzejczyk to heal.