Sunday, October 4, 2020

Dana White Provides Big Update On McGregor/Poirier Fight

By Clyde Aidoo
Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier

According to UFC President Dana White, we are three-quarters of the way to finalizing a rematch between “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Last week, former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier took part in very public negotiations on Twitter to partake in a charity “sparring” match. Both fighters agreed, but things became interesting and potentially much more “proper” when UFC president Dana White issued contracts to the fighters. In a recent interview, Dana White provided an update on the fight offer. As it stands, the UFC is in and so is Poirier. All that is left is for the Irishman to give his OK.

“They’ve been offered a fight to fight in January. Poirier accepted. We’re supposed to hear from Conor,” White told UFC Arabia.

Dustin Poirier was recently closing in on finalizing a fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 but was unable to come to terms with the UFC on the numbers. Poirier was quick to accept this fight, though, and with McGregor now being on the other side, it’s fair to assume the pot would be much sweeter for Poirier than it would have been at UFC 254.

Poirier last competed in an impressive victory over Dan Hooker in June in a bout that took home Fight of the Night, the sixth time Poirier has shared those honors. The Diamond’s star power may be shining brighter than ever before, and a fight, let alone victory over Conor McGregor would open up the clouds for him.

Conor McGregor last competed in January at UFC 246 where he made short work of Donald Cerrone. McGregor has recently expressed frustrations about his inactivity, and the UFC has taken action by offering him a fight against the #4-ranked lightweight in the world. If McGregor has responded to them, it won’t be long until the public knows what his answer was.

Do you think we will see the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?

