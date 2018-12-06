Dana White Says He Called Rachael Ostovich On Greg Hardy’s UFC Brooklyn Booking

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White recently talked about the decision to book Greg Hardy on the same card as Rachael Ostovich.

Ostovich is set to take on Paige VanZant on Jan. 19 for UFC Brooklyn. It’ll be the UFC’s debut on ESPN+. The bout was initially called off when Ostovich was attacked in Hawaii. Ostovich’s husband Arnold Berdon was charged with second-degree assault.

Many were stunned upon hearing the news that Hardy was being booked to compete on the same card as Ostovich. Hardy was found guilty of domestic violence charges although they were expunged from his record after the victim failed to testify against him. White recently told Aaron Bronsteter that he called Ostovich ahead of time:

“I called Rachael Ostovich and talked to her and walked her through this situation. Her take on it was, ‘his story isn’t my story. Everybody’s story is different and I believe in second chances. I have no problem fighting on the same card with this guy.’ He didn’t do anything to Rachael Ostovich, so she was totally cool with it. Obviously having her support was a key factor in making that decision.”

UFC Brooklyn will take place inside the Barclays Center. A flyweight title bout between 125-pound champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw was moved from the UFC 233 card to UFC Brooklyn. That bout will serve as the headliner.

