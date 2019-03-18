Dana White Re-Ups With New Seven Year Deal to Remain UFC President

UFC president Dana White isn’t going anywhere but back to work after inking a new seven-year deal with Endeavor to remain with the promotion

UFC president Dana White isn’t going anywhere but back to work.

On Monday, White announced that he has signed a new seven-year deal with Endeavor — the owners of the UFC — to stay on as president.

“Ari Emanuel and I just signed a new seven year deal, too,” White revealed when speaking to UFC reporter Megan Olivi. “So we’re here for seven years, ESPN’s here for seven years and the incredible things that we’re going to work on, I just can’t even tell you how pumped I am for all of this stuff.”

White’s new contract came on the heels of the announcement that the UFC has also inked an additional two-year broadcast deal to stay with ESPN, which means the promotion will stay there through 2025.

Initially, the UFC had signed a five-year deal with ESPN but obviously the relationship has gone so well that now they’ve partnered together for an additional two years.

The UFC and ESPN also reached an agreement through 2025 for ESPN+ to serve as the exclusive home for pay-per-view for the mixed martial arts promotion in the United States. That means fans in the U.S. will only be able to purchase UFC pay-per-views on ESPN+ going forward with the first event scheduled at UFC 236 on April 13.

As far as White’s deal, he initially signed a five year contract to remain with the UFC after the company was sold to Endeavor for just over $4 billion back in 2016.

White’s responsibilities as UFC president remained the same following the sale and he will stay in that role for at least the next seven years after reaching an agreement on this new contract.

In addition to the new pay-per-view deal, White is also awaiting the opening of the new ‘UFC Apex’ facility in Las Vegas that will serve as the home for the UFC’s production studio as well as a location where series such as ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series’ will be filmed.

Both of those shows are scheduled to return in the summer.

White promised that there’s plenty more coming as the UFC’s partnership with ESPN continues to flourish and now he’ll be around to see all of it come to fruition.