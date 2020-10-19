Dana White Reacts After Jon Jones Admits To Hiding From NSAC Drug Testers

Jon Jones recently confirmed that he did indeed hide under a cage to avoid drug-testers from the Nevada State Athletic Commission in 2010. For several years the story had been something of an urban myth in the MMA world.

Jones admitted to the story during a Twitter back-and-forth with Israel Adesanya recently. He says that he had just consumed cannabis and was worried about getting busted for that.

The Twitter exchange between Adesanya and Jones is below:

Brother explain your titty 🥴 I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s the actual truth 😁Now everyone knows everyone — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

Dana White Reacts To Jon Jones Hiding From Nevada State Athletic Commission Drug Testers

Dana White recently reacted to Jones’ admission. The UFC President sounded confused regarding Jones’ rationale, however. He noted that NSAC doesn’t test for cannabis outside of competition.

“They don’t test for marijuana. If what he was worried about was marijuana, they don’t test for marijuana in the pre-testing. If it was within the fight window, he would have been here and gotten tested anyway,” White said at a media scrum in Abu Dhabi recently.

“I don’t know anything about that. But, unless you’re in competition, they’re not testing for marijuana anyway,” White continued.

Jones last fought in February. He defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247. Israel Adesanya last fought at UFC 253 in September. He finished Paulo Costa via TKO in round 2. Adesayna is also a cannabis proponent. He has publicly supported the legalization of cannabis in New Zealand where he resides.