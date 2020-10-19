Monday, October 19, 2020

Dana White Reacts After Jon Jones Admits To Hiding From NSAC Drug Testers

By Ian Carey
Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones & Dana White (Photo: Ed Carbajal)

Jon Jones recently confirmed that he did indeed hide under a cage to avoid drug-testers from the Nevada State Athletic Commission in 2010. For several years the story had been something of an urban myth in the MMA world.

Jones admitted to the story during a Twitter back-and-forth with Israel Adesanya recently. He says that he had just consumed cannabis and was worried about getting busted for that.

The Twitter exchange between Adesanya and Jones is below:

Dana White Reacts To Jon Jones Hiding From Nevada State Athletic Commission Drug Testers

Dana White recently reacted to Jones’ admission. The UFC President sounded confused regarding Jones’ rationale, however. He noted that NSAC doesn’t test for cannabis outside of competition.  

“They don’t test for marijuana. If what he was worried about was marijuana, they don’t test for marijuana in the pre-testing. If it was within the fight window, he would have been here and gotten tested anyway,” White said at a media scrum in Abu Dhabi recently.

“I don’t know anything about that. But, unless you’re in competition, they’re not testing for marijuana anyway,” White continued.

Jones last fought in February. He defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247. Israel Adesanya last fought at UFC 253 in September. He finished Paulo Costa via TKO in round 2. Adesayna is also a cannabis proponent. He has publicly supported the legalization of cannabis in New Zealand where he resides.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

MMA

Dana White Reacts After Jon Jones Admits To Hiding From NSAC Drug Testers

Jon Jones recently confirmed that he did indeed hide under a cage to avoid drug-testers from the Nevada State Athletic Commission in...
Read more
MMA

BT Sport Releases Heartfelt Tribute Video To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

BT Sport has continued its tradition of amazing promos ahead of pay-per-view cards and they delivered for UFC 254.
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC 254 Cold Open Released

The UFC has released the cold open for the highly-anticipated UFC 254 pay-per-view card. In the main event of...
Read more
UFC

James Krause Slams Joaquin Buckley: ‘The Dude’s A Clown’

James Krause is not a fan of Joaquin Buckley. At UFC Fight Island 5, Buckley scored arguably the greatest...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Hints At Retirement After Going 30-0

When Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about when he plans to retire recently, the UFC lightweight champion noted that his legacy would likely...
Read more
MMA

Alexander Volkanovski Happy To Finally ‘Have Some Direction In This Division’ After Brian Ortega’s Win

Alexander Volkanovski is glad the featherweight division finally has a No. 1 contender. At UFC Fight Island 6, Ortega...
Read more
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov Hospitalized With Staph Infection, Off UFC 254

Umar Nurmagomedov's UFC debut has been delayed for the 3rd straight time. The undefeated cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov has been forced off...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Gets Specific On When Jon Jones Fight Will Happen

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has now gotten more specific on when in 2021 he would like to fight Jon Jones.
Read more
UFC

Jessica Andrade Ready to Fight Shevchenko or In Any Division

With one round and one stoppage victory under her belt at flyweight, Jessica Andrade is now prepared to face the biggest challenge...
Read more
UFC

Coach Kavanagh Hints at McGregor/Poirier At Welterweight

Based on recent comments from McGregor head coach John Kavanagh, you can expect the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight to happen...
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega Has Not Forgotten Holloway Loss: “We Will Meet Again”

While everyone has begun to look ahead to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega following Ortega's sensational victory over The Korean Zombie on...
Read more
UFC

The Korean Zombie Embarassed After UFC on ESPN+ 38 Loss

The Korean Zombie is feeling the aftereffects of his one-sided defeat at the hands of Brian Ortega at UFC on ESPN+ 38. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube