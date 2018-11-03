Dana White Reacts To Stephan Bonnar’s DUI Arrest

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is saddened by the news of Stephan Bonnar’s DUI arrest.

Bonnar’s arrest occurred last week. The former UFC light heavyweight was reportedly speeding north of 90 miles per hour. Citizens surrounded his car and were able to pull Bonnar out to restrain him before Las Vegas police arrived. Video footage of the incident was later released.

Dana White Speaks On Stephan Bonnar’s Arrest

White and Bonnar have had a special business relationship in the past. Bonnar helped put the UFC on the map with his historic bout with Forrest Griffin to cap off season one of “The Ultimate Fighter.” The bout earned Bonnar a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White commented on Bonnar’s arrest (via MMAMania.com):

“He’s a great dude and it’s unfortunate, but it happens to people. I’m obviously sad about it because he’s a guy that I care about and was part of season one of The Ultimate Fighter. It bums me out.”

Bonnar last competed back in Nov. 2014 against Tito Ortiz in Bellator. Bonnar lost the fight via split decision. Bonnar said he already made the decision to retire after losing to Anderson Silva, but the Ortiz fight intrigued him. Bonnar decided to go back into retirement as nothing sparked his interest. This recent DUI arrest has caused concern among the mixed martial arts community on the current state of Bonnar. MMA News will continue to bring you updates on Bonnar as they become available.