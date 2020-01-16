Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Claiming He Can Make $80 Million For UFC 246

UFC president Dana White has responded to Conor McGregor’s claim that he can make $80 million for UFC 246.

We’re just two nights away from McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone. The welterweight bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Jan. 18. While many expect McGregor to cash in, his claim of a potential $80 million payday has left some skeptical.

Dana White Responds To Conor McGregor’s Payday Claim

The Mac Life recently sat down with the UFC boss. Never one to hold his tongue, White once again blasted those who speak on the UFC’s business model (via MMAFighting.com).

“When you talk about people who say have ‘insight’ into the business and say these things, they’re all full of sh*t,” White said. “None of them know what they are talking about and literally none of them know anything about this business. None of them. Not one of them know anything about this business. We knew what the Conor fight would do and obviously we’re the ones that set the price for tickets and all the things that go along with the business. Conor’s coming in here and he’s pulling a $10.6 million gate. The fight’s off the charts. As far as ESPN, and what’s going on there with PPV and everything else, everything is as usual.”

When asked about McGregor’s payday claim, White wasn’t in denial.

“Listen, Conor is a massive superstar in this sport and he’s a phenomenon,” White said. “The kid has been making big money since the day he stepped in. From day one, when he fought he started to go like this [moves hand sharply up]. Nothing has changed.”