Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home Boxing

Dana White Reacts To Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

By Cole Shelton
UFC Fighter Dana White
Image Credit: AP

Dana White isn’t a huge fan of Floyd Mayweather boxing Logan Paul.

On Sunday, Mayweather confirmed he would be boxing the YouTuber after months of rumors and trash-talk. Immediately, the fight gained the attention of the entire sports world and the internet, but White isn’t a huge fan of the bout.

“Yeah,” White said to the Nelk Boys when asked if he’d heard about the Mayweather vs. Paul fight. “When people ask me ‘what’s the state of boxing right now?’ That’s where it’s at. “Didn’t that kid [Paul] get beat up by the f**king video game kid from England? Now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

It is no doubt a strange fight but after how well the Tyson-Jones Jr. card sold, this could easily top a million pay-per-view buys. The size will also be a factor as Paul weighed 199lbs for this debut while Mayweather has been in the high 140’s to low 150’s.

Floyd Mayweather is 50-0 and his last professional bout was against Conor McGregor where he won by fifth-round TKO. He is also no stranger to these exhibition matches as he fought Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN two years ago.

As for Logan Paul, the YouTuber is 0-1 as a pro after losing to fellow YouTuber KSI last November in their rematch.

Latest MMA News

Tony Ferguson Warns Charles Oliveira: Make Weight or Fight’s Off

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
If Charles Oliveira wants to capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his career at UFC 256, he better be on weight says Tony Ferguson. Tony...
Read more

Claressa Shields: “MMA Fans Need To Bow Down And Kiss My Feet”

MMA Clyde Aidoo -
Claressa Shields has yet to make her MMA debut yet, but she expects to be treated like a queen by fans of the sport. There...
Read more

UFC Rankings Report: Marvin Vettori Bursts Into The MW Top 5

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori (UFC Vegas 16). Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for...
Read more

Michelle Waterson Out of UFC 257 Bout Against Amanda Ribas

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Michelle Waterson is out of her UFC 257 strawweight bout against rising prospect Amanda Ribas. According to an MMA Fighting report, Michelle Waterson was forced...
Read more

Jon Jones Opens Up On LHW Exit & His Goal To End GOAT...

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
In moving up to the UFC’s heavyweight division, Jon Jones is looking to leave his comfort zone and venture into a greatness that no...
Read more

PFL Champ Kayla Harrison Gets Booked At Titan 66

MMA Cole Shelton -
Kayla Harrison will fight for the second time in 2020. The reigning PFL lightweight champion was vocal about his disappointment in the promotion for not...
Read more

Yoel Romero Free Agency Update: Two Promotions Out, One Wildcard In

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
The aftermath of Yoel Romero’s exit from the UFC is not going how many expected it would.  Over the weekend, it was reported that Yoel...
Read more

Deiveson Figueiredo Expects Easy Weight Cut, Eyes First-Round Finish Of Brandon Moreno

UFC Cole Shelton -
Deiveson Figueiredo is expecting to make weight with ease on Friday. In the main event of UFC 256, Figueiredo is set to return to the...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube