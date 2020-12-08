Dana White Reacts To Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Dana White isn’t a huge fan of Floyd Mayweather boxing Logan Paul.

On Sunday, Mayweather confirmed he would be boxing the YouTuber after months of rumors and trash-talk. Immediately, the fight gained the attention of the entire sports world and the internet, but White isn’t a huge fan of the bout.

Dana White on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/USDMU8EilD — NELK (@nelkboys) December 7, 2020

“Yeah,” White said to the Nelk Boys when asked if he’d heard about the Mayweather vs. Paul fight. “When people ask me ‘what’s the state of boxing right now?’ That’s where it’s at. “Didn’t that kid [Paul] get beat up by the f**king video game kid from England? Now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

It is no doubt a strange fight but after how well the Tyson-Jones Jr. card sold, this could easily top a million pay-per-view buys. The size will also be a factor as Paul weighed 199lbs for this debut while Mayweather has been in the high 140’s to low 150’s.

Floyd Mayweather is 50-0 and his last professional bout was against Conor McGregor where he won by fifth-round TKO. He is also no stranger to these exhibition matches as he fought Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN two years ago.

As for Logan Paul, the YouTuber is 0-1 as a pro after losing to fellow YouTuber KSI last November in their rematch.