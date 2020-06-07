Dana White Reacts To Jorge Masvidal’s Gripes With UFC Pay

UFC president Dana White has responded to Jorge Masvidal expressing his frustration over pay.

Masvidal is riding a wave of momentum. He’s on a three-fight winning streak, scoring a knockout or TKO in each of those wins (Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Darren Till). Masvidal was expected to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in July but it’s looking bleak at this point. Masvidal claims he was offered the bout for half of what he received fighting Diaz at UFC 244 back in Nov. 2019.

Dana White Offers Response To Jorge Masvidal

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 250 post-fight press conference, White weighed in on Masvidal’s issues with pay (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Here’s the thing about Masvidal: We just signed a new deal with Masvidal,” White said. “Masvidal just signed a new eight-fight deal – he’s got seven fights left on his deal. My people were working with him and trying to get a deal done with him when he already has a deal. Jon Jones has like seven fights left on his deal. He just signed a new deal less than a year ago.”

Masvidal isn’t the only fighter having issues with the UFC. Jon Jones was critical of the promotion for not wanting to pay him more for a move up to the heavyweight division. This led to some words being exchanged between Jones and White. “Bones” has suggested vacating his UFC light heavyweight title and sitting at home until the UFC can give him a satisfactory offer.

Conor McGregor, the UFC’s top star, has also been critical. McGregor announced his retirement and said the promotion shouldn’t have stalled when it comes to booking the lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. McGregor also said that the UFC didn’t have any interesting options for him.

White chalks up the dissatisfaction of his fighters to the COVID-19 crisis. White believes that this has nothing to do with how the UFC’s pay structure is, rather the pandemic has the athletes nervous.