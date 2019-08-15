Dana White Reacts To Nate Diaz Lighting Up During UFC 241 Open Workout

It is officially a Nate Diaz fight week and during open workouts, he lit up a blunt and smoked it. He then passed it to the audience for them to smoke.

Definitely the first time that this happened at a UFC open workout



Nate Diaz sparks a joint and shows off his lung capacity. pic.twitter.com/KuiKYSAJnh — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 15, 2019

Immediately, it caught the attention of UFC president, Dana White who responded with a simple facepalm emoji.

This would not be the first time White and Diaz have disagreed on certain things. But, earlier this week, the UFC boss did say he has a good relationship with him.

“It’s funny – I did this interview the other day about Nate,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “Nate’s one of these guys that, he has this personality where it’s like he’s saying ‘(expletive) you’ to The Man, but he never says ‘(expletive) you’ to The Man. Every time I’m around Nate, he’s a good kid, and I’ve always had a good relationship with Nate, a personal relationship with Nate.”

But, that does not mean he is not easy to deal with.

“He’s tough to deal with on the business side, but personally he’s a good guy,” White said. “And whatever you want to say about the Diaz brothers, when they say they’re gonna fight, they sign the bout agreement, and they show up and they fight. So I don’t see any problems.”