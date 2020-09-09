Dana White Reacts To Nick Diaz’s Potential Return

Nick Diaz’s manager recently noted that the Stockton native was looking to return to MMA in early 2021. Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 and some are skeptical that we actually will see him back in the octagon. UFC President Dana White is also skeptical about Diaz actually returning. He addressed the situation during last night’s media scrum following Week 6 of the Contenders Series.

“Listen, the Nick Diaz thing. First of all, we would have never released that or done that. We’ll see how this thing plays out. I don’t have any expectations whatsoever. We’ll see what happens,” White said.

White then confirmed that he has had talks with Diaz’s team. He also noted, however, that he’s had talks with them for years.

“Yeah there’s been talking but there’s been talking for years,” White responded when asked if there had been talks with Diaz’s camp.

Nick Diaz last fought in 2015. He dropped a fight to Anderson Silva that was later ruled a no-contest due to both fighters failing drug tests. His previous two fights before that he dropped bouts to Georges St. Pierre and Carlos Condit. His last win came in 2011 over BJ Penn.