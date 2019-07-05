Dana White Reacts To UFC 243’s Lack Of Location

Earlier today (Fri. July 5, 2019) the anticipated middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya was confirmed for October’s UFC 243.

The fight is a huge one that UFC President Dana White promised he would use to ‘blow the doors off Australia’ with. But when the social media announcement for the card was missing its expected location of ‘The Land Down Under,’ fight fans became quite curious. White was asked about just that in the opening question of today’s UFC Summer press conference.

As he often does, White played it off because they just weren’t quite sure yet:

“We’re working on it, we’re working on it, we got some options, we’re working on it. We’ll have it done soon.”

That’s hardly a ringing endorsement for being able to blow the doors off Australia. Asked if the event would still be there as discussed, the polarizing exec said it ‘could be’:

“I don’t know. We don’t have a venue. We’re looking at different options right now. But yeah, it could be in Australia.”

Finally, White grew a bit miffed with the entire question, as if it wasn’t going to be the first question he was asked moments after the fight’s date broke:

“Listen, if I have something to tell you, it would be done and you would know. You can grill me all day; I’m going to give you nothing. I have nothing yet or I would tell you.”

Will UFC 243 end up being in Australia as has been thought all along?