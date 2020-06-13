Dana White Reacts To UFC on ESPN 10 Weigh-in Mishaps

UFC president Dana White hasn’t softened his stance on fighters missing weight.

While some weigh-ins take place without a single blemish, that definitely wasn’t the case on Friday (June 12). Three fighters on the UFC on ESPN 10 card missed weight, including headliner Jessica Eye. One bout was canceled when a fighter, Darrick Minner, couldn’t even get on the scale.

Dana White Not Pleased With Fighters Who Miss Weight

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, White says there is still no excuse to miss weight as many fighters have been able to tip the scales without issue. Here’s what he said to Laura Sanko.

“No [on if his stance has softened on missing weight]. It’s trying times but if you look at how many fights we’ve done and how many people have been on weight, there’s no excuse for it. Everybody knows we’re back. Everybody knows to stay in shape right now and get ready for fights. And if you accept a fight, you say, ‘yes I want it,’ you better be ready.”

White hasn’t been nearly as harsh on scale fails over the years as he once was. Most notably, the UFC boss released Anthony Johnson back in early 2012 for multiple weigh-in mishaps. “Rumble” eventually made his way back to the UFC as a light heavyweight. Nowadays, usually the worst that happens to repeat offenders is a mandatory change in weight class.

Aside from one canceled bout, the rest of the fights on the UFC on ESPN 10 card remain intact. Of course, that includes the main event between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo. It’s a pivotal bout for Calvillo as it could serve as her breakthrough moment. Eye is the number one ranked flyweight, while Calvillo is entering her first 125-pound bout since her pro MMA debut back in 2016. A win would shoot her right into the title conversation.