Dana White Reacts To Weili Zhang’s UFC Strawweight Title Win

UFC president Dana White believes the Weili Zhang hype train has taken off.

Earlier today (Aug. 31), Zhang challenged for the UFC strawweight title. She attempted to snag the championship away from Jessica Andrade and she did so in emphatic fashion. It only took Zhang 42 seconds to finish Andrade via TKO to the delight of those in attendance at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Arena.

Dana White Weighs In On Weili Zhang’s Big Moment

White spoke to reporters during the UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference. The UFC boss said that Zhang has picked up steam around the world (via BJPenn.com).

“I don’t know if you saw this week but Ronda Rousey posted on Instagram message to Weili and Jessica this weekend,” White said at the UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference. “The fight that happened tonight, the UFC is a global sport, so tonight Weili Zhang’s performance was so good and so big that people were watching this fight in Canada, United States, Brazil, and the Middle East.”

White went on to say that Zhang shattered the glass ceiling in such a way that her popularity is shooting up.

“Weili Zhang became a huge star tonight. Globally, not just here in China. Obviously the first ever Chinese world champion. She’s still very fresh and young in her career. We’ll see what is in store for her, but she’s off to a good start.”