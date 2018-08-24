Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White relives his days teaching boxing classes.

Before becoming the UFC president, White had multiple jobs. He worked as a bellman, bouncer, paved roads, and did boxing classes. Fast forward to 2018 and White says the UFC is now worth $7 billion. From the transition from Spike TV to FOX and now ESPN in 2019, the UFC is far more successful than it has ever been.

UFC President Dana White Relives Boxing Fitness Days

Despite all the success, White will never hear the end of his days instructing boxing classes. During a recent interview with FOX News, White talked about how teaching boxing classes led to becoming the president of the UFC (via MMAMania.com):

”We weren’t boxercise instructors. We taught boxing classes, that’s what we did. Boxing fitness, it was called. So I taught classes at the clubs, they were huge, packed. Then I had a gym and took people in and trained them, private lessons. And I used to have these boxing clinics that I would have every five weeks. I show up at a wedding and Lorenzo Fertitta approaches me and he’s like ‘What’s up, how you been?’ And we started talking and he’s like ‘I heard you’re boxing’ and I’m like ‘Yeah’ and he says ‘I just got into the Nevada State Athletic Commission, let’s get together, I’d like to train.’ So that Monday him and his brother Frank show up and started training with me, and we’ve literally been together ever since.”

Do you think Dana White is still needed in the UFC today?