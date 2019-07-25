Dana White Reportedly Set To Launch Zuffa Boxing This Fall

There’s been a lot of smoke but not much actual fire concerning Dana White’s long-rumored Zuffa Boxing venture.

The infamous UFC exec has been wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the Zuffa Boxing name since Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather two years ago. However, the actual venture itself is yet to get off the ground in any official capacity. That’s reportedly about to change very soon.

White has repeatedly teased that he would be making moves in boing after the summer. According to a recent report from The Athletic Boxing, that’s just the case. Apparently White has hired someone to run his foray into the sweet science, and they’re expected to help turn the venture into a major player:

Sources tell @TheAthleticBOX Dana White has hired a person to run his boxing division (unofficially referred to as Zuffa Boxing) as UFC president looks to enter the space. It’s unknown who the hire is, but person will be tasked with helping Dana make boxing venture a major player — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 24, 2019

Many believe that hire could be Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), which Zuffa owners Endeavor were rumored to be purchasing last month.

But The Athletic’s Shaun Al-Shatti shed some more light on the hire. He reported White is targeting an October launch for Zuffa Boxing, and the hire wasn’t necessarily a person boxing fans would be familiar with:

Asked Dana White about this today. He confirmed a key hire has been made and said he's targeting October for the launch of Zuffa Boxing. He wouldn't attach a name to the hire, but I asked if it was someone boxing fans would be very familiar with: "I don't think so. No." https://t.co/1sXnpquhXd — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 25, 2019

Either way, White has been teasing a big move in the sport. He claimed he would ‘break and rebuild’ boxing into something new and better when he does make his move.

As White loves to say about well, everything, we’ll see what happens. He certainly has the money, power, and connections to find success in any form of combat sports at this point. Stay tuned.

Are you excited about the potential Zuffa Boxing brings?