Dana White Reportedly Spent Over $1 Million For Son’s 16th Birthday Party

UFC President Dana White really knows how to party.

Last week he rented out the Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas for his son, Aiden’s, 16th birthday party. White believes he out-did himself with the event, saying it was “the best party I have ever been to in my life,” according to The Las Vegas Journal.

The event was labelled “Aidan’s 16th Day-Night Party” and was held at the rooftop pool of the Drai’s Nightclub, which overlooks the corner of Flamingo Road and the Las Vegas Strip. Several well known rappers also performed; including Migos, Everlast, DJ Carnage and A$AP Rocky.

If that wasn’t enough, White gave young Aiden his own customized championship title belt, and a customized Land Rover Defender. The event reportedly cost White well over the $1 million mark:

“We’ve done nothing like this,” White said. “Not even close. We were wondering how we were going to top Dana’s (White’s older son) party, but we did it.”

Last year White rented out the Brooklyn Bowl for his son Dana’s 16th birthday party, and even hired Kendrick Lamar to perform.

