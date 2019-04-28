Dana White Plans To Reschedule Meeting With Conor McGregor In L.A.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White didn’t end up meeting Conor McGregor in Miami.

McGregor is eligible to compete again after serving a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The “Notorious” one was sanctioned for his role in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. While McGregor claimed to be retiring, he quickly thought twice about his claim and said he’s ready to handle business inside the Octagon.

White Reschedules Meeting With McGregor

At the UFC Seasonal press conference, White said he planned to meet McGregor in Miami to discuss his fighting future. Speaking to reporters during the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight presser, White said the meeting is now planned for Los Angeles.

A fan recently questioned why McGregor would keep fighting despite the success he’s already had. The former two-division champion responded on Twitter:

I hear you but I love it dearly. If I am being honest with myself I don’t think I will ever be able to fully walk away from fighting.

We are all fighters in this world and each of us will be fighting for the rest of our time here. So why not do it live on PPV baby. Pop a bottle! https://t.co/5C5w2Awis7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 28, 2019

McGregor was last seen in action back in Oct. 2018. He fell short in his bid for a second UFC lightweight title run, being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. MMA News will keep you updated on McGregor’s fighting future.