Dana White Responds To Oscar De La Hoya’s Boxing Challenge

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has offered a response to Oscar De La Hoya.

It’s no secret that White and De La Hoya are at odds. The two have traded barbs since the buildup to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor last year. Following De La Hoya’s rant on the fight, White got personal by bringing up the boxing Hall of Famer’s history with drugs.

Dana White Reacts To Oscar De La Hoya Wanting To Fight Him

The feud has only become more bitter since De La Hoya started Golden Boy MMA. The two have gone back-and-forth over fighter pay and competition. De La Hoya recently challenged White to a boxing match. White responded during an interview with Barstool Sports (via Damon Martin):

“I just heard him say on TMZ that he would kick my ass in the ring. Makes sense — this guy likes to see 50-year olds fight. So it makes sense that’s the fight that he would want to do.”

De La Hoya has received heat from fans and White for booking Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell III as the headliner for Golden Boy MMA’s debut back on Nov. 24. Ortiz knocked out Liddell in the first round and it was clear that “The Iceman” didn’t belong inside the cage.

Do you believe Oscar De La Hoya needs to move on from his feud with Dana White to find success in MMA?