Dana White Responds To Critics Who Say He Doesn’t Care For Health & Safety Of UFC Fighters

UFC president Dana White has responded to those who say he doesn’t care about the well-being of his fighters.

White has received both praise and scrutiny for his efforts to run as many planned UFC events as he possibly can. Initially, White planned to have all of his scheduled cards go through on their original dates. That changed when the NSAC suspended sporting events in Nevada and the CDC guidelines reduced gatherings for events to 10. The UFC was forced to postpone three events.

White Fires Back At Critics Of His Handling Of UFC Events Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

White spoke to CNN and addressed those who say he has no regard for the health and safety of fighters.

“Listen, we need to fight this thing,” begins White. “Let’s work through his thing – that’s what we do every week at the UFC. For anybody that says I’m not concerned with health and safety and all this other stuff, then you don’t know me.

“And I always take care of my people, whether it’s my fighters or my employees … health and safety is something that I worry about every single week. Not (just) since the coronavirus popped up. I mean, it’s what we do.”

The UFC boss has made it clear that he still plans to book Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. Nurmagomedov is the UFC lightweight champion. White insists he’s constantly on the phone looking for locations to book the fight. He’s said the bout may not happen in the United States.

Dana White had hopes of using the UFC Apex for his events going forward. As mentioned, the NSAC put a stop to that amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Where Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson ends up remains to be seen but Khabib’s father has suggested that Dubai is a frontrunner. White said that all available options are being explored.