Dana White Responds To Jorge Masvidal: ‘We Did Not Buy An Island’

UFC president Dana White has offered a response to Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal is a top-ranked UFC welterweight. Many expected “Gamebred” to be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s 170-pound gold. At one point, White even confirmed that he planned to book the title bout for July. As time has passed, it seems more likely that Masvidal’s title shot is getting away from him.

Dana White Reacts To Disgruntled Masvidal

Taking to his Twitter account, Masvidal expressed his frustration with the UFC over pay. He claimed the promotion would only offer him half of what he made for UFC 244 back in Nov. 2019. “Gamebred” also expressed his belief that the pandemic has nothing to do with the cut in pay and that the UFC is “playing” him. Masvidal also pointed to the UFC’s “Fight Island” events as proof the promotion has more than enough to pay fighters more at this time.

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, White responded to Masvidal (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think everybody wants more money,” White said. “I think everybody wants more money in all these other sports. Masvidal says, ‘You’ve got enough money to buy islands.’ Let me repeat for the (expletive) billionth time: I did not buy an island, OK? We did not buy an island.

“The reason we’re doing the (‘Fight) Island’ is so that fights can go and these kids from Europe and the rest of the world can make money and can work. I think a lot of people are really frustrated and confused – or whatever the situation is right now.”

Masvidal isn’t the only well-known fighter who is having issues with the UFC over pay. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wasn’t happy after trying to negotiate with the UFC brass for a move up to heavyweight. This led to a back-and-forth exchange between Jones and White that resulted in “Bones” suggesting that he vacates the 205-pound gold and sits at home until he receives a satisfactory offer.